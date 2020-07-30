Vinnyc1487
Gt40 Ford Explorer intake $240
F cam $100
24lb injectorsblue
Ford motor sports $80
ported polished e7 heads with new valve seals, valve job and upgraded valve springs $200 they flow better than Gt40 heads and do not require different headers. 0 miles on cylinder heads. $250
can ship anything but the cylinder heads email me with any questions. Located in Chicago area.
