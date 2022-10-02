daredevil95
New Member
-
- Feb 20, 2011
-
- 10
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hi, I have a 90 GT / 5 speed....I just installed a upper and lower GT40 tubular intake, I can't get the car to idle. The car has a stock engine, headers, BBk 70mm TB, 75mm MAF, adjustable FPR, new 4 hole 19lb injectors(car ran same on old single hole oem injectors). The car has good fuel pressure, good vacuum 15 to 22, sprayed starting fluid around the entire top of engine, no change in engine while running, tried several: tps (.973), IAC, EGR, distributor TFI, PIP, pulled harness sheilding off and no broken wires, cleaned salt/pepper shakers. I literally tried everything I could think of, car has no check engine light on and no codes. I'm not sure as to what direction I should go next, call AM and get a chip tune that slides into ECU? Put stock intake on? Bad ECU? The car did run good for a 10 minute period but, went back to this surging stalling problem. Anyone have any suggestions? Here's a vid of the car and stalling condition. The car ran excellent prior to GT40 install, ran excellent. I'm not looking for views and monetization is turned off so, this is no BS. Thanks in advance, Gene
View: https://youtu.be/AOL23z_CrtM
View: https://youtu.be/AOL23z_CrtM