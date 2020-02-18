For Sale GT40 Tubular intakes, upper and lower, for 302

95BlueStallion

95BlueStallion

Drop into my dm’s gurrrrrl
10 Year Member
Feb 22, 2007
5,564
3,175
214
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
www.goodreads.com
I have a nice GT40 tubular intake set up for sale. Comes with upper, lower, and cover. Both upper and lower were blasted and powder coated. I did paint the upper a different shade, but didn’t so much as sand it first incase I didn’t like it. Will come off to match the lower easily with a power washing. Upgrading to a higher flowing setup. $700 plus shipping. Located in Cedar Rapids, IA. First pic is the powder coating color. Second picture is to show current upper color and cover fitment. Throttle body is not included in sale.

D95C258A-3F30-495B-8FC4-85AA675B83B1.png


60DE78A3-1BE3-4738-A664-F4096754A349.png


A9CC6E46-801D-4D6A-80EB-B1D8D2B83887.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
8 SOLD GT40 Tubular Upper and Lower Intake $500 B.O Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
M Expired Used Ford Racing Tubular Gt40 Intake Manifold Engine and Power Adder 4
enyawix Expired 351 Tubular Gt40 Intake Manifold Upper And Lower Engine and Power Adder 2
1greatstang Expired Gt40 Intake Tubular Engine and Power Adder 1
W SOLD GT40 Upper intake Only (tubular) Engine and Power Adder 0
Similar threads
SOLD GT40 Tubular Upper and Lower Intake $500 B.O
Expired Used Ford Racing Tubular Gt40 Intake Manifold
Expired 351 Tubular Gt40 Intake Manifold Upper And Lower
Expired Gt40 Intake Tubular
SOLD GT40 Upper intake Only (tubular)
Top Bottom