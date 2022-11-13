gt40p head

butch botch

New Member
Jan 23, 2022
2
0
1
69
Aylmer Ont Canada
Hi Guys Butch here from Canada--I am a novice at this I have a couple of questions---I am doing a head swap on my all original 1975 302 engine. I have accomplished a 2 bbl carb & manifold swap to a matching set of Edelbrock aluminum 4 bbl intake. Now I am about to do a head swap to a set of gt40p heads. The heads have been planed 12.5 mm to make them true--I am installing a set of headers new lifters and a new 2,5 inch exhaust what kind of hp and compression increase in general terms will I be looking at after all is complete--thanks
 
