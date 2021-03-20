Fox GT40P Heads Exhaust Setup

R

red5.0fox

New Member
Dec 1, 2019
17
1
3
16
Hope Mills, North Carolina
Im sure this has already been answered, but it's hard to find a straightforward answer on the interwebs. I wanted GT40 heads, but junkyard had the P's for 70 bucks so here I am. I know about the sparkplug situation, and atleast I know I need 90* boots. Speaking of which can someone send a link to some quality ones? Anyway, the biggest question. I can't afford $400 mac headers, and I don't want long tubes. What are the best choices for shorty headers? I've heard BBK, I've heard ebay headers, can't find any ford performance ones, and I'd like to run PYPES headers but idk if those will fit. Can anyone help me out with a choice? I just dont want to have to pull the motor to change a damn plug :lol:
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
GT40P Heads Exhaust
Replies
3
Views
880
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
kendawg73
K
Cool Beans
Help me figure out this 5.0 HO I pulled out of the P.N.P.
Replies
8
Views
931
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cool Beans
Cool Beans
Wayne Waldrep
New Gauges...Accurate? Well Made? Safe?
Replies
10
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
jrichker
jrichker
Sheep Dowg
Gt40p Blues Stuck In Da Stable.
Replies
24
Views
3K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
Onetim
Onetim
LX Dave
So, This Engine Followed Me Home....
Replies
2
Views
601
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
LX Dave
LX Dave
Top Bottom