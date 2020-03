GT40P heads in a '67 289 'Stang???

According to fletch's 5.0 page the P heads flow 12-17% better than any other ford stock head. And yes they were stock on the later 5.0 explorers. So if your swapping in an explorer engine, I wouldn't be in a hurry to ditch them, if you are concerned about cost. They also flow better enough on the exhaust that you shouldn't run a split pattern cam with them, which unfortunately I didn't know before I installed mine.



I used them on my 289 with pretty good results. I suppose after the total between heads & headers I could maybe have gotten TFS or something, but then I would have also needed pushrods/guideplates/rocker arms also, which were included in the heads I bought.



They are a good middle ground for someone looking to run a reliable street engine though. And the lean burn design probably helped me get a 22 mpg average driving cross country even with a 650 4bbl and hotter cam.