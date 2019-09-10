Gt40P Heads Spark plug Gap.

I did a complete tune up on the 1990 mustang and its developed a miss, breaking up when going about 2000 rpm. I double and triple checked my firing order and timing and both are good. My question is has anyone ever gapped a spark plug too much and had problems. I've messed with plug gap before in my s10 with a 350 and never had any issues. Now this car has gt40p heads ,engine is a 302 and I'm running autolite 764 plugs in it which old owner had in it. I gapped them at .054like I have on my other mustangs. Did a google search and search on here people are all over the place with the gap with these heads and plugs. Anyone run a setup like this or have any suggestions , Going to pull out whatever hair I have left. I have a ms2 ecu not sure if that effected the tune .



Did plugs ,wires ,cap and rotor. double checked plugs yesterday and gaps are what I set them at.