GT40p Heads

BlakeusMaximus

Jul 12, 2017
I posted this in another thread I had and that's probably confusing to someone who hasn't ever opened it before, so I started a new thread. Anyways, I saw some GT40p heads on Craigslist this morning for $400. I'm thinking with the upgraded springs that will have to be added to that price and whatever a machine shop charges to go through them that it may not be worth it at $400. I seem to remember something had to be done with the headers when installing these. What do you guys think?
 

