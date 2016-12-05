Mustang5L5
Feb 18, 2001
Decided to ditch the thought of iron headed GT40P's. I'd like to go Aluminum head, but not looking to spend a fortune to make serious power. Car is a weekend cruiser, and won't be raced but by the time I buy springs, and get a 3-angle VJ on the 40p's, it's just not worth it to me when I should just throw an AL head on there.
What are your thoughts on these two heads? Similar price range, but which one is better tech? Any other recommendations in that price range?
Rest of the combo would include:
Stock 100k mile lower end
TFS1 cam
Crane Cobra 1.72RR's
Cobra intake with lower ported to the heads
65mm TB, Sn95 MAF, 24# injectors
No real power goal other than trying to make more HP than my daily driver.
