Black1987 said: . if untouched.



Though you'll be just the intake away from the TF HCI kit if you went with the TF heads. Whatever the junkyard asks...... if untouched.Though you'll be just the intake away from the TF HCI kit if you went with the TF heads. Click to expand...

Yeah but why go to a boneyard when you can meet me in a parking lot and buy them out of my trunk all cleaned up!Anyway, doesn't seem like much money to be had. Prob easier to let them just sit where they are. I don't need the space that bad.Not a fan of the TF intake. I just think it's not as appealing as the Cobra setup. I realize I'd leave some power on the table, but not what I'm looking for here. Then again....I was all gung ho for installing those 40P heads these last few months up until I picked one up and said F this.