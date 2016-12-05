Engine Gt40x Heads, Vs Tf Twisted Wedge 170

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,574
15,389
224
Decided to ditch the thought of iron headed GT40P's. I'd like to go Aluminum head, but not looking to spend a fortune to make serious power. Car is a weekend cruiser, and won't be raced but by the time I buy springs, and get a 3-angle VJ on the 40p's, it's just not worth it to me when I should just throw an AL head on there.

What are your thoughts on these two heads? Similar price range, but which one is better tech? Any other recommendations in that price range?

Rest of the combo would include:
Stock 100k mile lower end
TFS1 cam
Crane Cobra 1.72RR's
Cobra intake with lower ported to the heads
65mm TB, Sn95 MAF, 24# injectors


No real power goal other than trying to make more HP than my daily driver.
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


Black1987

Black1987

my wife Bedazzled my input shaft
10 Year Member
Jan 9, 2011
1,064
596
174
Mustang5L5 said:
Kinda what I figured.


What's going rate for untouched GT40P's?
Click to expand...

Whatever the junkyard asks.....:hide:. if untouched.

Maybe $250-300....now lmr sells them for like $700:rlaugh:

Personally, I leaned towards the AFR 165s if you can find a deal on them. I know some will argue the TF 170s or even the AFR 185s, but for your combo and goal it will do work.

Though you'll be just the intake away from the TF HCI kit if you went with the TF heads.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,574
15,389
224
Black1987 said:
Whatever the junkyard asks.....:hide:. if untouched.

Though you'll be just the intake away from the TF HCI kit if you went with the TF heads.
Click to expand...


Yeah but why go to a boneyard when you can meet me in a parking lot and buy them out of my trunk all cleaned up! :) Anyway, doesn't seem like much money to be had. Prob easier to let them just sit where they are. I don't need the space that bad.

Not a fan of the TF intake. I just think it's not as appealing as the Cobra setup. I realize I'd leave some power on the table, but not what I'm looking for here. Then again....I was all gung ho for installing those 40P heads these last few months up until I picked one up and said F this.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
Black1987

Black1987

my wife Bedazzled my input shaft
10 Year Member
Jan 9, 2011
1,064
596
174
Mustang5L5 said:
Yeah but why go to a boneyard when you can meet me in a parking lot and buy them out of my trunk all cleaned up! :) Anyway, doesn't seem like much money to be had. Prob easier to let them just sit where they are. I don't need the space that bad.

Not a fan of the TF intake. I just think it's not as appealing as the Cobra setup. I realize I'd leave some power on the table, but not what I'm looking for here. Then again....I was all gung ho for installing those 40P heads these last few months up until I picked one up and said F this.
Click to expand...

Ps are fine with the exception of the occasional I burnt my spark plug booth. The junkyard around here I can get them for about $100, but my back says to pay one of the junkyard dogs (guy who pulls bc of multi-felonies or a teenager) $25 bucks to pull them for me. haha

Last set I sold cleaned up was around $250 but that's in NC where there are plenty of Explorers in junkyards.

Just curious why no one runs Eddie's anymore? They were good enough for the 95R :scratch:
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,574
15,389
224
Just reminded me I would need headers for the P's as well, and seems the ford racing ones are now discontinued. So, I still need to put $100 in springs, $300 in no-name headers, and I should really have a shop check them and do a 3-angle. That alone makes me say it's time to look at another head.
 
Black1987

Black1987

my wife Bedazzled my input shaft
10 Year Member
Jan 9, 2011
1,064
596
174
Mustang5L5 said:
Just reminded me I would need headers for the P's as well, and seems the ford racing ones are now discontinued. So, I still need to put $100 in springs, $300 in no-name headers, and I should really have a shop check them and do a 3-angle. That alone makes me say it's time to look at another head.
Click to expand...

See I already have the springs, and the bbk LT and/or a set of Mac shorties. Just to get the heads machined the way I want...offsets the cost. I concur with your conclusion, bc I reached the same....though someone offered to buy my car the other day :hide: ...resisting the urge of a down payment on a Lebanon GT
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,574
15,389
224
Thanks. I think I'm gonna go TFS 170.


Just gonna push the GT40P's into a corner and leave them there for now. I just don't feel like carrying them into my trunk to find someone to sell them to.
 
A5literMan

A5literMan

At least it is lumpy...
5 Year Member
Jul 30, 2011
4,674
2,345
194
40 heads aren't worth the effort/expense/weight to bother with. Besides you can find a used set of tfs heads all the time on corral etc. Anywhere from 500-1000$(obviously depending on condition and seller's inflated "self value"). The AFR 165's are a great head also but more expensive.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,574
15,389
224
Problem is buying used heads. What are the risks? I like that approach as I have cash in hand to buy now, but the risk scares me off.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
jrichker

jrichker

StangNet's favorite TOOL
In Remembrance. Thank you for your contributions
Mar 10, 2000
27,513
2,853
234
Do it like you do when you buy a house - on condition. The seller agrees a complete inspection, and if the heads pass inspection, you agree to pay for it and the seller's price. You specify who does the inspection and if the heads don't pass you get to walk away with no loss from your pocket.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
mikestang63

mikestang63

SN Certified Technician
Aug 27, 2012
11,291
8,777
214
i wouldnt buy used heads ( and the ones on my car are) unless you can touch and inspect them and the price is right. Too often you are buying heads that came off an engine that blew a HG or worse. I got my AFR's with a set of Ford 1.6 Racing rockers and hardended pushrods for $950 but I knew the guy and the condition of the heads.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
A5literMan

A5literMan

At least it is lumpy...
5 Year Member
Jul 30, 2011
4,674
2,345
194
Mustang5L5 said:
Problem is buying used heads. What are the risks? I like that approach as I have cash in hand to buy now, but the risk scares me off.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Click to expand...
I agree. The biggest problem/risks IMO are warpage from overheating and cracks in the bowls. Have not been on corral for awhile. You will be surprised at how many people scrap a project and sell bnib parts over there. Ask me how I know lol. Usually can save 10-30% over list on new stuff. If you have the time/cash/patience troll their classifieds and be ready when the right deal presents itself. Using PayPal also helps secure any purchases. I bought/sold more than a few things over there.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
RangerJoe

RangerJoe

I leave the horn on while driving
10 Year Member
Apr 26, 2010
2,560
1,167
184
The risk are the same as redoing your iron heads in my opinion. You may get lucky and score a low mileage set, but you could have to mill them, valve job and the springs etc..

If I was looking at a used set of TFS heads, or others, I would want them about $500 below new cost, unless they could prove to me that they were good to go.

Joe
 
mikestang63

mikestang63

SN Certified Technician
Aug 27, 2012
11,291
8,777
214
RangerJoe said:
The risk are the same as redoing your iron heads in my opinion. You may get lucky and score a low mileage set, but you could have to mill them, valve job and the springs etc..

If I was looking at a used set of TFS heads, or others, I would want them about $500 below new cost, unless they could prove to me that they were good to go.

Joe
Click to expand...

good luck on that. Used TFS heads are selling anywhere from $750-$1000... crazy right
 
Grn92LX

Grn92LX

Fidanza Man!
Founding Member
Jan 14, 2001
6,790
55
129
I picked up a set of total engine airflow 205cc twisted wedges off the corral last year for $1400 shipped. They were milled to 54cc chambers and came with the 1.30 LS style springs and titanium retainers. Thats a $2500 head new. You can find good deals on corral just make sure they have good feedback. Sold my 170 TW for $1000 shipped on corral within a week.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

02 281 GT
Novice needs advice on an optimal engine/computer setup
Replies
4
Views
726
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
LiquidStangs
Progress Thread Black Beauty: '85 GT T-Top: Winter Is Coming
Replies
41
Views
8K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LiquidStangs
LiquidStangs
B
Engine Was 4 Cylinder...high Rpm Breakup...advice? Thoughts?
Replies
8
Views
790
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Bb1100yankees
B
93silverlx50
Need Help, Car Wont Start, I've Gone Through Both Checklists
Replies
54
Views
7K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
T
Fox No Boost And Stumped
Replies
63
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TWEECD
T
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu