Hi together, I am new to this great place. I am from Germany and driving a 86GT and 69Mach1.Currently I am thinking about changing from the original EFI intake to an Edelbrock Performer RPM. But I am not quite sure what the result will be.My setup:- Stock cam- GT40 heads- Stock intake- 75 throttle- PowerTrax No Slip Traction System- Ring Gear 3,27:1- T5 gearbox- Centerforce clutch- NO MAFI am really interested in your opinion in which sections the RMP might be better. Car is mainly driven in street, but you know, from time you want to kick it as hellLooking forward to your ideas.BestFelix