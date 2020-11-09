Engine GT5.0 Intake vs. Edelbrock Performer RPM

Fox86

New Member
Nov 9, 2020
1
1
0
36
Siegen - Germany
Hi together, I am new to this great place. I am from Germany and driving a 86GT and 69Mach1.

Currently I am thinking about changing from the original EFI intake to an Edelbrock Performer RPM. But I am not quite sure what the result will be.

My setup:

- Stock cam
- GT40 heads
- Stock intake
- 75 throttle
- PowerTrax No Slip Traction System
- Ring Gear 3,27:1
- T5 gearbox
- Centerforce clutch
- NO MAF

I am really interested in your opinion in which sections the RMP might be better. Car is mainly driven in street, but you know, from time you want to kick it as hell ;)

Looking forward to your ideas.
Best
Felix


IMG_8342.jpg
 
