This question has probably been asked a million times before, so I will be very specific for this case.



A good friend has a 2011 GT500 base model. He has gone bananas and is now pretty much converting it for drag-race-only duty. He wants to unload some parts including his factory wheels to help support the budget for the final phase of the conversion. Much like me, he doesn't want to mess around with selling parts on Ebay, Craig's List, or FBM. He will sell them to me for a really good price for simplicity. He says they are the 18" x 9.5" base GT500 wheels, and I'm fond of the style since these are the double spoke ones that still look like SVT wheels (before they started painting the centers black or charcoal).



Since I have been looking for wider wheels for bigger road race tires to replace my current 17x8s, this might be a good deal if they actually fit. However, I'm not a big fan of wheel spacers, especially for road racing, so I'm curious to hear if anyone has attempted this with the 18x9.5 GT500 wheels on their SN95. Does this work or is the back spacing too deep? I can find a lot of speculation on regular GT S197 wheels, but nothing specific to the base GT500 wheels.



Questions I will answer in advance:

Why don't you drive over and test fit them? - He lives four hours away. I really don't want to drive all of they way out there just for a wheel fitting test, especially if this is already a known no-go. It would be a lot easier to send him the money and then pick them up later when I can make a long weekend out of it since he lives pretty close to Lake Michigan.



Thanks in advance!