Guess My ET, Win a Prize

Headed out to Houston Raceway Park on Friday for the first time in this car. Closest guess without going over will receive a prize. Prize to be determined, but it won't be garbage. It's a 2020 GT PP1 with the MT82. I'm running the Mickey Thompson ET Street SS on 19x10 PP2 wheels. Current power mods are as follows:Kooks 1-7/8" Catless HeadersCorsa XCorsa Extreme Cat-backJLT IntakeLund 93 Octane TuneI'll post a screenshot from the HRP app after my first run. Good luck!P.S. This ain't my first rodeo with a manual at this track.