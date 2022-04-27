Guess My ET, Win a Prize

Jan 3, 2022
Texas
Headed out to Houston Raceway Park on Friday for the first time in this car. Closest guess without going over will receive a prize. Prize to be determined, but it won't be garbage. It's a 2020 GT PP1 with the MT82. I'm running the Mickey Thompson ET Street SS on 19x10 PP2 wheels. Current power mods are as follows:
Kooks 1-7/8" Catless Headers
Corsa X
Corsa Extreme Cat-back
JLT Intake
Lund 93 Octane Tune

I'll post a screenshot from the HRP app after my first run. Good luck!

P.S. This ain't my first rodeo with a manual at this track. ;)
 
