Guess who's back, back again, Coupe is back, tell your friends....

Yo, I'm back!
Went by Davis3 back in the day.
Just yesterday picked up a 94 GT convertible for $300!
Engine sounds strong and the auto tranny is toast.
I'll be doing a five speed conversion with everything salvaged from my old 94 GT.
I'll be posting updates here and over on my YouTube channel when I get things rolling!
In the mean time, here's a photo!
Went by Davis3 back in the day.
Just yesterday picked up a 94 GT convertible for $300!
Engine sounds strong and the auto tranny is toast.
I'll be doing a five speed conversion with everything salvaged from my old 94 GT.
I'll be posting updates here and over on my YouTube channel when I get things rolling!
In the mean time, here's a photo!