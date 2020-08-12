Guess who's back, back again, Coupe is back, tell your friends....

Yo, I'm back!
Went by Davis3 back in the day.

Just yesterday picked up a 94 GT convertible for $300!

Engine sounds strong and the auto tranny is toast.
I'll be doing a five speed conversion with everything salvaged from my old 94 GT.

I'll be posting updates here and over on my YouTube channel when I get things rolling!

In the mean time, here's a photo!
20200812_194953.jpg
 

95BlueStallion said:
I remember you man. Back when there was a ‘94-‘95 specific hangout. What happened to your ‘94 that necessitates the swap?
Click to expand...
I know you too!

Drunk Asian rear ended mine while I was parked at home.
Had to chase him down on foot for the cops

Totalled.

I'll find a pic tomorrow.
 
