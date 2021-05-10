Guys with a turbo setup are you using stock fuel lines?

Mstng93SSP
You have a nice rear end there Dave.
Since installing the turbo I have an occasional hot start issue. I never had the issue before and I really think it might be due to the fuel line getting so hot that the fuel in the line is vaporizing I am referring to the factory metal fuel line that comes up to the fuel rails. That sucker is close to the turbo and damn that turbo gets hot. Are you guys just wrapping the factory lines, or rerouting them somehow?
Thanks
Chris
