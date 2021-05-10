Guys with a turbo setup are you using stock fuel lines?

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,238
2,557
184
Mililani, Hawaii
Since installing the turbo I have an occasional hot start issue. I never had the issue before and I really think it might be due to the fuel line getting so hot that the fuel in the line is vaporizing I am referring to the factory metal fuel line that comes up to the fuel rails. That sucker is close to the turbo and damn that turbo gets hot. Are you guys just wrapping the factory lines, or rerouting them somehow?

Thanks

Chris
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
For Sale 2003 Built & turbo 2003 Mach 1 $9000 OBO - *Salvage Title* *Huge Mod list*
Replies
1
Views
740
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
MattMan02GT
M
90sickfox
3/8 and 5/16 hard tube fuel lines ?
Replies
5
Views
811
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
A
Turbo Foxbody Idle Help
Replies
13
Views
274
Digital Self-tuning Forum
AwxyMoron
A
paddyrk
Fuel E85 conversion necessities
Replies
7
Views
754
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
paddyrk
paddyrk
9
Air in fuel lines or vapor lock?
Replies
10
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
rise66
R
Top Bottom