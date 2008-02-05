Guys with FORD RACING silicone hose kits HELP???

monte87
huge- Question for you-
Guys with silicone hose kits (FMS-M-6052-B) does your lower rad hose come with the "Spring" inside the hose or not?
i just ordered and recieved SAMCO RED radiator hose kit and the lower radiator hose does not have the "spring", I am truly worried about high RPM collapse with the lack of the spring. can anyone chme in due to my lack of concern.
Many Thanks Anthony
