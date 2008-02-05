Guys with FORD RACING silicone hose kits HELP???

huge- Question for you-

Guys with silicone hose kits (FMS-M-6052-B) does your lower rad hose come with the "Spring" inside the hose or not?

i just ordered and recieved SAMCO RED radiator hose kit and the lower radiator hose does not have the "spring", I am truly worried about high RPM collapse with the lack of the spring. can anyone chme in due to my lack of concern.

Many Thanks Anthony :nice: :flag:
 

Guess what??? In the end-I chsoe to go with FORD RACING!!!

SAMCO IS COMPLETE JUNK!!!!!!!! I cant believe i actually paid $219 for those hoses. Well-Update, I got the order from Brothers Performnace and i open the box, and low and behold-The upper rad hose is damaged, a small bubble on the seam on the bend, The entire hose is shiny silicone and the bubble is dull and bubbled, Obviously super noticeable. I wonder if SMACO has any quality control on there end when they leave there warehouse in Great Britain.
So im like-forget this ****, I wanna send it back-get a new set, Brothers Perf. doesnt have any others in stock, hahahah Another joke. I would have to wait 2 weeks to 1 month to get another set. im like forget that crap. So low and behold-I decided to just go with FORD racing silicone hoses and be done with it. Its amazing that SAMCO for $219 doesnt come with clamps, hahahah Thats balls!!!!!!!! yet FORD rCAING for $99 comes with it.
All and all-I have to admit-SAMCO hoses looked brilliant, but a bit too shiny and ricey for me, and definitely nto worth $219. As for the vendor-Thats another story for another day-SAMCO and the distributor-same story. Just wanted to make you guys alert and aware about the samco hoses. For that price, Im sorry-QUALITY CONTROL should the utmost 100%, not some crappy shiot, stuffed int eh box that is deformed and a reject!

Pecae out-Anthony
 
I cant remember if there was a Spring in my Ford Racing Hoses as I installed them about 9 Years ago, but I have not had any problems in those 9 Years so I would say they are safe to install!
 
The spring was done away with in the 70's or something.... Too much corrosion and junk floating around in your cooling system that way.
 
Fast63 said:
The spring was done away with in the 70's or something.... Too much corrosion and junk floating around in your cooling system that way.
Click to expand...


Well-I just got the hoses today, I have to say- 100X better quality than SAMCO, and they are thicker too, go figure. Anyhow-I called the FORD RACING TECH line and they stated that with silicone hoses-being they are thicker construction they dont need to use a spring of any kind.
that wasnt good enough for mne-So i called DAYCO and the tech guy stated the same as well as the newer dayco hoses are better construction than the older ones. He also stated-You find hoses with a spring in them at some store, but that is because of older inventory. All new Dayco hoses-do not ocme with a spring isnide them as well. He also stated that the majority of failures were rather due to an old srping rotting and breaking up and sliding into the water pump impeller, destroiying the w/p more so than hose collapse.
Another intersting thing he stated, the springs were mostly used at the assembly plant line while putting vaccuum on the cooling system to fill it and to get the air out, the springs were used for that as well. When the engine is under full pressure-The hose cannto callapse, Only if there is an obstruction in the rad, would thzthappen. Which it makes sense. But he stated not to worry, With today's hoses-there is no need to worry.

Just wanted to share the 411 with all.....
Later Anthony:flag: :nice:
 
Raising an old thread...but holy :poo:, these Ford Racing hoses M-6052-B are being sold (on a local forum) for $495 (brand new)! I remember buying these at around $180 from LMR (i think)...i cant complain, these are THEE best in my opinion. I actually still have the heater core hoses unused and those are selling at $100. Im glad the coupe i picked up a while ago already had the FR silicone hoses in it (all 6)...but :poo:, i never saw these going for that much nowadays. who else has em in their car?
 
You can still buy them new? I thought they were long gone.


What is brothers performance called these days anyway? They owned BBK?
 
Mustang5L5 said:
You can still buy them new? I thought they were long gone.


What is brothers performance called these days anyway? They owned BBK?
Click to expand...
a well known local foxbody guy re-sells alot of fox mustang parts, and he always has parts like the hoses for sale every now and again. not sure how he comes across getting them, but with all his connections, im not surprised.
 
