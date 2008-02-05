Guys with FORD RACING silicone hose kits HELP???

Fast63 said: The spring was done away with in the 70's or something.... Too much corrosion and junk floating around in your cooling system that way. Click to expand...

Well-I just got the hoses today, I have to say- 100X better quality than SAMCO, and they are thicker too, go figure. Anyhow-I called the FORD RACING TECH line and they stated that with silicone hoses-being they are thicker construction they dont need to use a spring of any kind.that wasnt good enough for mne-So i called DAYCO and the tech guy stated the same as well as the newer dayco hoses are better construction than the older ones. He also stated-You find hoses with a spring in them at some store, but that is because of older inventory. All new Dayco hoses-do not ocme with a spring isnide them as well. He also stated that the majority of failures were rather due to an old srping rotting and breaking up and sliding into the water pump impeller, destroiying the w/p more so than hose collapse.Another intersting thing he stated, the springs were mostly used at the assembly plant line while putting vaccuum on the cooling system to fill it and to get the air out, the springs were used for that as well. When the engine is under full pressure-The hose cannto callapse, Only if there is an obstruction in the rad, would thzthappen. Which it makes sense. But he stated not to worry, With today's hoses-there is no need to worry.Just wanted to share the 411 with all.....Later Anthony