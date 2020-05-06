Had to have it

I bit the bullet and purchased a 1986 Mustang SVO. It isn't perfect by no means but it is 34 years old. It has some rust but looks to be surface rust. The interior is in really good shape. It is tuned using a PIMPx ecu on 91 with 18psi. It may not be the fastest thing but its great fun.I have a few things I need to get taken care of. It is lowered on some Eibach springs and rides pretty rough. They gentleman I bought if from gave me some other coil springs, alum radiator, OEM radio, and a bunch of other misc parts and pieces. I have had a hard time trying to find a new dipstick tube since this one is loose and as far as I can tell doesn't have a hold down. Any one know where to find a new tube? I also have to put a different fuel level sending unit because the last owner put a new one in when he put a bigger fuel but in and it was't the correct ohm rating. He gave me the original that is should still be good. I am taking it to a local exhaust shop Friday to have the exhaust redone as it hangs to low and rubs on just about everything it seems. I also received a folder full of documents from just about every owner I believe. I couldn't believe that in this folder was the window sticker from when it was new!