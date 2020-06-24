Haggerty’s 64-15 Mustang pricing

Mustang5L5
i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,003
9,158
224
Haggerty released their latest collector pricing guide. Got it in an email today since I am a member
Not sure I agree with their Fox pricing assessments however I agree with their assessments that Fox bodies are going up, and classics are dropping
HPG42_Mustang
Price Guide Ford Mustang | 1965–2014 42 May–Aug Read more about guides, fstbk, saleen, mach, sprtsrf and shelby.
www.yumpu.com
