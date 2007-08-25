Hall Affect Sensor or Stator Question

Does it matter what vehicle it comes out of? The reason I am asking is I bought a rebuilt Distributor for my 93 Coupe and the Stator has the engineering part number E8ZE-12A11-A2A. I called a buddy at Ford and he said that this particular number crossed over to the 84-90 Bronco II, 86 & up Tauras/Sable, and 83-03 Ranger. All of them have a V-6 and this is going in my V-8 Coupe. The current part number for the stator is E8PE-12A11-A2A. To clarify I am not talking about the shutter wheel which has the slots in it and is what alters the signal to the stator. Just seems fishy so I figured I would post this and see if someone could shed some light on this.I bought the distributor from here:But I only got the base as I did not want their TFI module and I already have new, in the box cap and rotor. The cost was $200 shipped which may make some of you guys cry but they ditch the two small bushings and replace them with a full length bushing...read their description. I have read about too many failures with the MSD unit so I nixed that idea. I did check at NAPA and the rebuilt unit from A-1 Cardone has a cast distributor gear (not a good thing with roller cam shafts) and the pickup looked used. I am thinking they test the old unit, used what is good, and replace the bad stuff. Not what I would consider stellar for $100.Darren