Hall Affect Sensor or Stator Question

AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
Richmond, TX
Does it matter what vehicle it comes out of? The reason I am asking is I bought a rebuilt Distributor for my 93 Coupe and the Stator has the engineering part number E8ZE-12A11-A2A. I called a buddy at Ford and he said that this particular number crossed over to the 84-90 Bronco II, 86 & up Tauras/Sable, and 83-03 Ranger. All of them have a V-6 and this is going in my V-8 Coupe. The current part number for the stator is E8PE-12A11-A2A. To clarify I am not talking about the shutter wheel which has the slots in it and is what alters the signal to the stator. Just seems fishy so I figured I would post this and see if someone could shed some light on this.

I bought the distributor from here:

http://www.performancedistributors.com/5.0ignition.htm

But I only got the base as I did not want their TFI module and I already have new, in the box cap and rotor. The cost was $200 shipped which may make some of you guys cry but they ditch the two small bushings and replace them with a full length bushing...read their description. I have read about too many failures with the MSD unit so I nixed that idea. I did check at NAPA and the rebuilt unit from A-1 Cardone has a cast distributor gear (not a good thing with roller cam shafts) and the pickup looked used. I am thinking they test the old unit, used what is good, and replace the bad stuff. Not what I would consider stellar for $100.

Darren
 

AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
Richmond, TX
The Lincoln Mark VII is a 302 car so the hall effect sensor will be for a V-8 car. What I am wondering is if there is a difference between the V-6 and V-8 car hall effect sensors.

Darren
 
jrichker
SN Certified Technician
Mar 10, 2000
Dublin GA
lowendmac.com
The Hall Effect sensor is probably the same. The shutter wheel will have a different number of slots for a V8 engine than a V6 engine.
 
10 Year Member
Apr 14, 2005
Yakima, WA
According to Motorcraft the Ford # E8PE-12A11-A2A crosses to a Motorcraft # DU30C and was fitted in various vehicles from 83-96 and was used in engines ranging from 1.6L to 5.8L.

I would have posted the list, but it's pretty long.
 
AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
Richmond, TX
That starts to answer my questions. Now I just have to wonder why I am getting a rebuilt distributor with "new" internals that have a discontinued part number. Going to call the vendor and see what they have to say.

Darren
 
AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
Richmond, TX
Well I called them and at first the guy had me hold for a couple of minutes. Then he comes back on the line and tells me the at any auto parts store like Autozone sells them. I restated my question as to whether or not they supply new stators with the reworked distributor and he said yes. So again I told him that the distributor that I received from them last Friday had a stator in it with a Ford part number that was several years old. He puts me on hold again. He gets back on the line and tells me to ship it back in and they will replace it....a $30 part and I get to pay for the shipping there...roughly half the cost of the part. Chalk it up to lesson learned and I am just going to the dealership today, buy one, and install it myself.

Darren
 
Member
Nov 19, 2020
Alabama
my distributor has the same parts number on the inside of the brownish orange thing.. not a mechanic... i have a 89 lx convertible 5.0 and the outside of distributor is e7ae - (cant read) - DA
89 L 2
E6AE 12127-DA
it also wont run with the firing order for the HO 13726548 and will backfire and sound like lawn mower.. but the old 15426378 firing order itll run really good..
 
