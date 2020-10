I just picked up an 03 GT. I believe it has 4:10 gears because my speedo is WAY off and it rips pretty good in the low end. I’m looking for a handheld tuner to recalibrate it, add a tune and be able to eliminate CEL if I go with catless x-pipe. I’ve read a lot of mixed reviews on bama tunes so what do you guys use? New to the mustang world. I know a dyno tune is best and will do that after I get a kenne belle SC. Thanks in advance