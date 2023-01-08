Hanging Idle or is this Normal?

My 2005 Roush stage 1 has the Roush exhaust that has a great sound. I noticed the other day that when decelerating the car does not go to full deceleration until about 3 seconds after getting off the gas. The exhaust has a nice rumble at that point.

I had a 2002 GT that I inserted a small washer in the IAC tube that made it go to full deceleration instantly. On that car however the hanging idle was noticeable when shifting and general driving. The 2005 seems to shift perfect with no noticeable hang at all. It would just be nice if it went to the burble as soon as you let off the throttle.