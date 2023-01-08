Hanging Idle or is this Normal?

M

Mr Bighead

Member
Dec 21, 2022
8
1
13
Northern California
My 2005 Roush stage 1 has the Roush exhaust that has a great sound. I noticed the other day that when decelerating the car does not go to full deceleration until about 3 seconds after getting off the gas. The exhaust has a nice rumble at that point.
I had a 2002 GT that I inserted a small washer in the IAC tube that made it go to full deceleration instantly. On that car however the hanging idle was noticeable when shifting and general driving. The 2005 seems to shift perfect with no noticeable hang at all. It would just be nice if it went to the burble as soon as you let off the throttle.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Smurfstang88
94 gt idle issues..
Replies
57
Views
3K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Smurfstang88
Smurfstang88
D
Slight shake at idle
Replies
6
Views
469
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
Carson93Fox
Engine Rough Idle; Vacuum Leak?
Replies
6
Views
635
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Carson93Fox
Carson93Fox
T
Engine 1989 Fox has hesitation (Stumbles) around 3K and under acceleration
Replies
10
Views
499
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
tank76
T
J
What's causing this bad start and bad throttle response?
Replies
1
Views
424
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Jorogumo4
J
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu