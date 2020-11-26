Happy Thanksgiving turkey cooking debate

So the last year or so has made us pretty thankful for having great folks around. This being a time to have family and friends around, and knowing some folks won't have an opportunity to relax with their people, V and I wanted to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving! Secondly, I know we can talk competitive trash to each other in good natured fun. We all like, or semi-like at times, the Mustang. So lets have some legitimate trash talking.



So here it is.



How's a turkey supposed to be cooked?



Beer/butter injected and infrared fried is the only way! It's like joy and happiness had an edible child!