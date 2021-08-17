Swhitney
I did the 4 to 5 lug conversion 10 + years ago and have always had a very firm pedal, and it really sucks. Is there something I can swap to make the pedal less firm and so that brakes are more responsive?
1992 Mustang GT
347 stroker
>13 inch front rotors
>cobra calipers
>11.65 rear disc
>cobra calipers
>all SS brake lines
>Brake booster I think is out of a 94+ car
>stock MC
>insert for proportioning valve in to the MC
