You need an adjustable proportioning valve, like wildwood. For 4 wheel discs you should have either a 98 ( 15/16 bore ) master cylinder or a cobra ( 1 inch ) master cylinder. Need to verify which booster you have. A pic would be great. If unknown you need a 93 cobra booster.



Check your vacuum at idle. My vacuum is only 8in.hg. at idle. ( comp xe282hr ) I had to add an electric vacuum pump and relay from a Chevy cruze to keep vacuum at the booster you could also use a vacuum reservoir connected in the hose for the booster. Before this I could not lock the brakes without a huge amount if force after first brake....the third time they wouldn't lock at all. I like the electric booster because I have full brakes with the engine off, key on.