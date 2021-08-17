Brakes Hard Brake Pedal

I did the 4 to 5 lug conversion 10 + years ago and have always had a very firm pedal, and it really sucks. Is there something I can swap to make the pedal less firm and so that brakes are more responsive?

1992 Mustang GT
347 stroker

>13 inch front rotors
>cobra calipers
>11.65 rear disc
>cobra calipers
>all SS brake lines
>Brake booster I think is out of a 94+ car
>stock MC
>insert for proportioning valve in to the MC
 

You need an adjustable proportioning valve, like wildwood. For 4 wheel discs you should have either a 98 ( 15/16 bore ) master cylinder or a cobra ( 1 inch ) master cylinder. Need to verify which booster you have. A pic would be great. If unknown you need a 93 cobra booster.

Check your vacuum at idle. My vacuum is only 8in.hg. at idle. ( comp xe282hr ) I had to add an electric vacuum pump and relay from a Chevy cruze to keep vacuum at the booster you could also use a vacuum reservoir connected in the hose for the booster. Before this I could not lock the brakes without a huge amount if force after first brake....the third time they wouldn't lock at all. I like the electric booster because I have full brakes with the engine off, key on.
 
I am running the mustang brake proportioning valve plug from LMR.

Here's a pic of the booster and MC. Doesn't seem like much help, as there is no markings on it except 13088.

Photo Aug 17, 10 19 03 AM.jpg

 
When you say stock MC in your first post, do you mean stock foxbody master cylinder?
 
