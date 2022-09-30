Hard shifting into 1st gear

Whitestone
Sep 28, 2022
- 4
- 3
- 13
- 48
My new to me 91 5.0 GT grinds when shifting into first at a complete stop. If I push very slowly it will engage but I can feel the individual synchro gears as I am doing this. The trans was rebuilt about 40K ago. total of 122K on the drivetrain.
I have not had a chance to get it on the lift yet to check fluid level or cables etc...
Can someone point me in the right direction? Anything specific to this mark I should look for. I am totally new to Mustangs.
