Hard shifting into 1st gear

My new to me 91 5.0 GT grinds when shifting into first at a complete stop. If I push very slowly it will engage but I can feel the individual synchro gears as I am doing this. The trans was rebuilt about 40K ago. total of 122K on the drivetrain.



I have not had a chance to get it on the lift yet to check fluid level or cables etc...



Can someone point me in the right direction? Anything specific to this mark I should look for. I am totally new to Mustangs.