Hard shifting into 1st gear

My new to me 91 5.0 GT grinds when shifting into first at a complete stop. If I push very slowly it will engage but I can feel the individual synchro gears as I am doing this. The trans was rebuilt about 40K ago. total of 122K on the drivetrain.

I have not had a chance to get it on the lift yet to check fluid level or cables etc...

Can someone point me in the right direction? Anything specific to this mark I should look for. I am totally new to Mustangs.
 
Come to a complete stop and push the clutch in. Count to 10, and then try to get into 1st gear. Does it go in? or does it still grind?

My thinking is the clutch disk is still grabbing slightly which is causing the grind issue. Try to adjust the cable. If you have the factory quadrant, grab the clutch pedal and pull up slightly. Then press it to the floor with your foot. If there was a click, the quadrant self-adjusted.
 
