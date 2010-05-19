Hard to find hardware

bullitstang1313

bullitstang1313

Member
Jan 21, 2003
713
0
16
36
Indianapolis / Columbus, Indiana
So I'm working on getting my 88 Mustang LX back together and its finally time to get around to the body. I'm having a hard time trying to find some of the body hardware. I'm looking for the body bolt, stud, whatever you call it that is used to bolt the fender extension to the fender. I've checked Late Model Restoration, Laurel Mountain Mustang, CJ Pony Parts, etc and can't find what I'm looking for. These things are used all over the place on the body panels. I've had them come loose on the headlights and bumper cover too. I can't seem to find any place that sells them. Anyone know where to find these?
 

stykthyn

stykthyn

I want to measure mine. It doesn't look that tall.
10 Year Member
Jul 6, 2006
5,302
2,733
223
gainesville
i dont see the dealer being a viable source, you may need to go through a jy to find more .
 
Vinnietbird

Vinnietbird

Member
Jun 2, 2005
584
3
19
Thunderbirds and Cougars (Foxes) have those holding the header panels to the fenders.Check them out.I had to hit the yard and grab some myself.
 
bullitstang1313

bullitstang1313

Member
Jan 21, 2003
713
0
16
36
Indianapolis / Columbus, Indiana
Haven't tried the dealer. Might stop in tomorrow and check with them but I doubt they will be much help. Didn't want to have to hit the junk yard for these but might have to. I would have thought I could have found some sort of replacements somewhere, but no luck yet. Its funny because I've seen replacements in aftermarket headlights.
 
LRSjmac

LRSjmac

Premium Sponsor
Sep 9, 2008
335
0
17
Hewitt, Tx
bullitstang1313 said:
So I'm working on getting my 88 Mustang LX back together and its finally time to get around to the body. I'm having a hard time trying to find some of the body hardware. I'm looking for the body bolt, stud, whatever you call it that is used to bolt the fender extension to the fender. I've checked Late Model Restoration, Laurel Mountain Mustang, CJ Pony Parts, etc and can't find what I'm looking for. These things are used all over the place on the body panels. I've had them come loose on the headlights and bumper cover too. I can't seem to find any place that sells them. Anyone know where to find these?
I may be wrong, but I'm pretty sure these will work. I don't have a spat handy to try them out on, unfortunately.

79-86 Mustang Park Light Install Kit at LRS - Same Day Shipping!
 
bullitstang1313

bullitstang1313

Member
Jan 21, 2003
713
0
16
36
Indianapolis / Columbus, Indiana
Well I tried the dealer and thought I was going to be in luck. Parts guy said he could order them for me. $2 a piece with a minimum order of 4. For $8 I was willing to try it. Well I should have known it was too good to be true. They order me some 6mm fender bolts. Not even close to being right. Oh well. Hopefully the stuff from LRS is the right thread.
 
