Hard to find hardware

So I'm working on getting my 88 Mustang LX back together and its finally time to get around to the body. I'm having a hard time trying to find some of the body hardware. I'm looking for the body bolt, stud, whatever you call it that is used to bolt the fender extension to the fender. I've checked Late Model Restoration, Laurel Mountain Mustang, CJ Pony Parts, etc and can't find what I'm looking for. These things are used all over the place on the body panels. I've had them come loose on the headlights and bumper cover too. I can't seem to find any place that sells them. Anyone know where to find these?