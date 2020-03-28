rockyracoon
So im running a comp cams XE 264 and I was wondering if I needed to change the distributor gear or does the stock distributor already have a hardened gear ?
Having my mustang to work on has helped against getting cabin fever these last three weeks. Now if I only had some cash to sink in to the stang.
Appreciate any replies and please everybody stay safe in these troubling times.
