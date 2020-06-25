Hardest jobs on the New Edge V6?

O

OldSchoolNoe

Member
Nov 13, 2019
5
1
13
32
California
Hello all I knew nothing about Automotive Repair until September of 2019. I changed the wheel bearing on a 2002 V6 Mustang as my first DIY repair. I ENJOYED every second of it. Second DIY project was figuring out why the power steering reservoir was leaking. (It was a chewed up O ring [ Swapped for $3]).Then I moved on to brakes, paint correction, spark plugs, coil pack, PCV System, trunk struts (You know the basic simple stuff.) I recorded it all and uploaded to Youtube under the name OldSchoolNoe (Playlist V6 Restoration).

Now I'm embarking on the journey to the more advanced stuff like changing exhaust headers, proper A/C Recharge using manifold gauges.

My question is what are the most difficult jobs on this model? I figure maybe changing the oil pan gasket, rack n pinion change, transmission swap, rear main seal change, let me know!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
James V Fox What is the hardest part you ever had to track down? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 68
G The Waiting is the Hardest Part... 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
goodfastncheap Hardest Hit: UCA or LCA? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
K The waiting is the hardest part... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 31
M By far hardest decision ever!!!!!!!! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
E Exhaust is the hardest choice to make 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
lxwants12's Hardest Choice Ever Help!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
lxwants12's Hardest choice ever!!! help!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
wht93gtEd Waiting is the hardest part.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
N Hardest part about installing a Vortech? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
9646gt GRR the hardest part to keep clean by far! Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
L HArdest decision in my life.....for now 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 43
Eos mustang II: Hardest car to wash? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 17
'68StangGT is the 70 the hardest for parts ? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
Cheapskate207 Engine Knock after headgasket job HELP Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
0 02 mustang GT leaking coolant after head gasket job... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
reeber Complete Paint Job Process... (Will update as the process continues) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
B 03 gt Clutch Job 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
R Doing the job right on a de-smogged SN95 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
D Can You Help Me Out? -- I Need A Paint Job 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 114
Reddevil91 Port Job W/ 170s Or 190s Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 37
acoddo How Many Hours Labor Is This Job? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 50
W Foxbody Vibration At High Speed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 47
Luccette_GT40th Paint and Body Looking For A New Paint Job In Florida 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Rjaaaaaa New Project Novice Paint Job 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
A Engine Opinions On Head Gasket Job Please! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Jordan Warta Cost For New Paint Job For 1995 5.0? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
S Engine Problems After Head Gasket Job. Please Help!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
F New Paint Job Opinions?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
hoopty5.0 At What Point Is A Valve Job Necessary? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 45
Ratman50 Mexican Paint Job 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 62
Robertsl1978 Engine Block Paint Job 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Fordfreak93 Progress Thread Down For A Decade - Got The Job! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 290
A5literMan Paint Job. Opinions On Color 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 28
dnbonds Check Out This Paint Job! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
T Rustoleum Paint Job 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
Spikely15 New Paint Job Has Pinholes/pock Marks/hazing Mustang Sound & Shine All 14
E 1966 Coupe Brake Job 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
A 5.0 Head Job Questions...help? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
revhead347 Progress Thread 3550 Transmission Fixing Job 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
StangSims39 Rear Squeak After Brake Job SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
rbonella Last pics before a butt-job 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
ked263 updates on my Mustang paint job , step by step SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
W Going To Bore 0.030 Over My 250k 96 Explorer Block And Gt40 Valve Job. Need Cam Advise Please! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 30
D Paint Job 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
lxman Side Job That Was Crap From Beginning 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
2013 Geee T Brakes Dont Work As Good After Brake Job SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 29
Harryjbrown Detailing an older paint job... Mustang Sound & Shine All 6
94GTLaserRC Installed New Saleen Grille..Simple Job! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 12
revhead347 I hate filling out Job Applications 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
Similar threads
Top Bottom