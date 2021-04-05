Engine Harmonic balanced slipped?

S

sav22rem22

Member
Feb 6, 2020
97
11
18
19
North Carolina
So a few days ago when I was under the car with it running I noticed the harmonic balancer didn’t look all that great. I tried to set my timing today (of course with spout out and at operating temp) and set it at what the balancer says is 10 degrees but it doesn’t seem to like it. I have to have it lower or at about what the balancer says is around 6-7 degrees. At 10 or higher it idles up and doesn’t seem to like it at all.

As far as I’m aware the balancer looks stock and given the condition of the other components when I got the car I’m sure it’s the original one. Do you all think it could have slipped and therefore I’m getting the incorrect timing?


I would like to get a new factory balancer but it’s out of stock on lmr and cj pony parts. At least the Ford performance one
 

