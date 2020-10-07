Harmonic Balancer for 351w

I'm considering a new harmonic balancer for my 95's 351. It's 25yrs old and I would feel better not having to worry about it. I acquired an OEM replacement from Ford, but the quality/fit of the rubber was suspect and it's in the process of bring returned. Perhaps this is the right opportunity to look at an upgrade since I do plan to drive and occasionally track it. I'm looking at ATI units and am open to other options. I do not want to make any modifications, do not want to use a spacer and prefer an OEM appearance if possible. Having SFI would be a plus. While researching balancers on here/web I see that some units are offered in 6.5" OD (PowerBond) vs 6.3" OD (OEM/ATI).

Questions are:
1) Are there other quality balancers I should consider that meet my criteria?
2) Why are many of the aftermarket balancers a different OD (6.5" vs. OEM 6.3") and what does this mean for my application?

BTW - Based on research my balancer is the same as a truck unit (E8TZ-6316-B, ~6.3" in diameter, 4" length from front face of the damper to the back of the hub, 28oz with the timing tab at the 11 o'clock position).
 

