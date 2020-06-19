Harmonic balancer tool stripped threads

tootall95

Jun 19, 2020
Hi all, in a bit of a pickle . In the process of trying to install a March harmonic balancer on my 2000 mustang gt, I somehow managed to damage a few of the threads in the crankshaft. The balancer was EXTREMELY hard to get on even using a puller tool and heating in the oven, and I guess I didn't have the puller tool threaded all the way in at one point and it snapped out. I had the balancer about 3/4 way on (it's off now). Im not sure I feel comfortable re-tapping threads, should I just have it towed to a shop??? What are my options? It looks like it was just the first couple of threads that were stripped out
 

74stang2togo

74stang2togo

tootall95 said:
Hi all, in a bit of a pickle . In the process of trying to install a March harmonic balancer on my 2000 mustang gt, I somehow managed to damage a few of the threads in the crankshaft. The balancer was EXTREMELY hard to get on even using a puller tool and heating in the oven, and I guess I didn't have the puller tool threaded all the way in at one point and it snapped out. I had the balancer about 3/4 way on (it's off now). Im not sure I feel comfortable re-tapping threads, should I just have it towed to a shop??? What are my options? It looks like it was just the first couple of threads that were stripped out
If you don't feel comfortable doing it, don't. Screwing up, even a little bit, will leave you needing a new crankshaft.

As it is, the crank could be okay with a simple thread tap run in-and-out, but if not, it'll need to be drilled and heli-coiled, and on a crankshaft, it's delicate work, I've done it once, on a Chevy 400.
 
