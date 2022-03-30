Fox Harness help

dshedd82

Feb 21, 2021
Amarillo, Texas
I’ve got a 91 Mustang that I’m dropping a motor and tranny out of an 02 f150 Harley Davidson edition pickup with supercharger. I’ve got wiring harness to motor along with the computer, fuel pump. Trying to figure out where I can find someone to possibly make a complete harness to go from that motor and tranny to wire directly to car. Already tried painless wiring solutions and they say that they aren’t setup to build custom harnesses. Any ideas or help in the right direction would be appreciated.
 

