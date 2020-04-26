Jhonnyb.420
New Member
-
- Apr 22, 2020
-
- 4
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 23
Does it matter if trans is auto or manual on engine harness ? 00-04 gt ? Or could I use the auto connector
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|S
|Electrical Speed Density 02 Harness on Mass air car??
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|12
|8
|86 5.0 with 90 harness and a3m ecu
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|11
|C
|1995 Mustang 5.0 HO standalone harness
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|14
|S
|05 Mustang GT Engine Wiring Harness Diagram
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|0
|N
|Fuel issue 2000 v6
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|2