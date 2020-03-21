Has anyone ever had a Terminator and also an s550 GT? If so which did/do you prefer?

B

BeckettColt

New Member
Mar 21, 2020
1
0
1
29
United States
I don’t necessarily mean at the same time just if you have owned one of each before. If so, which do you prefer?
It might sound silly but I recently bought a 2016 GT and I love it to death but I almost feel like I should’ve saved up for a 2003 or 4 Mustang Cobra for just a little bit more. I got a pretty great deal on my GT but honestly I sometimes wonder if I should have waited a little longer instead of jumping the gun on it.
 

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,135
10,359
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Worst thread I've read in minutes :nonono:

The 2016 GT is superior in every way except for one (maybe two).

It was never called a "Terminator" doesn't go "WHIRRRR-WHRRR-WHZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ!" when you put your fut down.

If it were me... I'd be looking for a Whipple or a Kenne Bell for the 2016.
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,600
687
154
48
Marietta, Ga
I just think that it's bad placement. OP, you DO realize this board is for 74-78 Mustang IIs, right?? While one of us may have had or driven one at some point, this has absolutely nothing to do with this group. You may have better luck in the appropriate section.....
 
