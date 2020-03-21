Has anyone ever had a Terminator and also an s550 GT? If so which did/do you prefer?

I don’t necessarily mean at the same time just if you have owned one of each before. If so, which do you prefer?

It might sound silly but I recently bought a 2016 GT and I love it to death but I almost feel like I should’ve saved up for a 2003 or 4 Mustang Cobra for just a little bit more. I got a pretty great deal on my GT but honestly I sometimes wonder if I should have waited a little longer instead of jumping the gun on it.