Paul saporita
New Member
-
- Jun 19, 2016
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 43
Seeing at the junkyard that an sn95 mustang vacuum valve solenoid that’s in the passenger fender well is pretty sleek....has anybody ever used this setup in a foxbody..?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Has anyone ever sent in an instrument cluster for repair?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|9
|Has Anyone Ever Seen Or Used A Dual Throttle Body Fox Intake ?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|Has Anyone Ever Used Grade 5 Bolts As Head Bolts. Any Success?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13
|Has Anyone Ever Seen This Rear Spoiler On An 87 Up Lx Or Gt? Pics?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13
|Has anyone ever done a 93 Cobra body kit on a 4 eye?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13
|Similar threads
|Has anyone ever sent in an instrument cluster for repair?
|Has Anyone Ever Seen Or Used A Dual Throttle Body Fox Intake ?
|Has Anyone Ever Used Grade 5 Bolts As Head Bolts. Any Success?
|Has Anyone Ever Seen This Rear Spoiler On An 87 Up Lx Or Gt? Pics?
|Has anyone ever done a 93 Cobra body kit on a 4 eye?