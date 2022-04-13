Has my check engine light been tuned out? [2004 5spd GT]

Hey, hope everyone is doing well. Got a couple questions that I've been trying to get answers for for awhile now. I own a 5spd '04 GT that I bought around 5 months ago.



My Mustang does not have cats or a check engine light. Are there any codes that are thrown up that could indicate that my check engine light for the cat delete was tuned out? I've gotten underneath the car before and the O2 sensors are present. Can't really tell if the previous owner used sensor spacers or some other method to trick the emissions system. I scanned the (non-CEL) codes on my car recently with a friend's handheld scan tool because I've been experiencing some misfire during idle. The codes that showed up were U1262 (SCP Data Link Fault) and PCM fault 1; nothing directly related to the O2 sensors.



Some additional (but possibly unrelated) context: my traction control (and I suspect my ABS) have never been working since I bought the car. The TCS button does not work and the indicator on the dash does not light up when I break loose in a corner/spin wheels. I'm curious if the codes I saw could lend any explanation for the lack of TCS/ABS and a CEL for my cats.



Thanks in advance for the help!