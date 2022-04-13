Has my check engine light been tuned out? [2004 5spd GT]

B

bipedaltumor

New Member
Feb 22, 2022
2
0
1
20
Tucson
Hey, hope everyone is doing well. Got a couple questions that I've been trying to get answers for for awhile now. I own a 5spd '04 GT that I bought around 5 months ago.

My Mustang does not have cats or a check engine light. Are there any codes that are thrown up that could indicate that my check engine light for the cat delete was tuned out? I've gotten underneath the car before and the O2 sensors are present. Can't really tell if the previous owner used sensor spacers or some other method to trick the emissions system. I scanned the (non-CEL) codes on my car recently with a friend's handheld scan tool because I've been experiencing some misfire during idle. The codes that showed up were U1262 (SCP Data Link Fault) and PCM fault 1; nothing directly related to the O2 sensors.

Some additional (but possibly unrelated) context: my traction control (and I suspect my ABS) have never been working since I bought the car. The TCS button does not work and the indicator on the dash does not light up when I break loose in a corner/spin wheels. I'm curious if the codes I saw could lend any explanation for the lack of TCS/ABS and a CEL for my cats.

Thanks in advance for the help!
 

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
37,927
13,800
224
Massachusetts
These warning lights are still all bulbs in the gauge cluster. Given that it's been 18 years, it's possible that they are burned out, especially of those warning lights have been on for a significant amount of time.

For the CEL, turn the key to ON but do not start the car. Does the check engine light illuminate and turn off?

Same for the TCS/ABS light in the dash. Do they come on during bulb check? Are you sure your car has ABS/TC and someone didn't swap the switch in?


As for the U1262 code, that could be a possible PCM issue in itself.
 
B

bipedaltumor

New Member
Feb 22, 2022
2
0
1
20
Tucson
Thanks for your response! My CEL bulb works fine. I blocked off my EGR valve to test if the diagnostics were working at all and the check engine light did light up. I'm pretty sure that ABS/TC were standard in my model year, I suspect they aren't working because of a wiring issue perhaps.

Regarding the U1262 code, I'm not sure how the PCM issue manifests itself with that code - I don't see anything awry with the car apart from the misfire which could quite likely be caused by a vacuum leak.

I'm mostly just trying to figure out why I'm not getting any codes for my cat delete.
 
