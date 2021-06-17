Have an 87' Fox Mustang 302 High Output needing restoration, overall good condition.

J

JeanneBeesley

New Member
Jun 17, 2021
1
0
0
63
Oklahoma
My husband died back in March and left me with several vehicles (2 Sunbeam Convertibles 65 & 66, one a Tiger and one an Alpine; 4 Jeep Willy's 49 & 50, 3 Jeepsters and 1 hard top; a host of old trucks; and the 87 Mustang. Before he died, my husband planned to restore the Sunbeams (His & Hers), restore 1 Jeep Willy, and restore the Mustang. The Mustang's body is in good condition, needs minor repairs near front bumper and new paint. Interior good condition but needs reupholstery, a headliner, and carpet. The engine was running recently, needs cleaning and some minor issues, hoses and a wire harness that I already am aware of. Set of mags on vehicle need cleaning and 4 tires, obviously. My goal is to, hopefully, sell at a profit. His 3 kids are depending on me to increase value of his estate that they will inherit when I pass. When completed, the Mustang can be sold locally or trailered to Oklahoma or Texas Auctions.

I just don't know what to do and to what extent do I do it, and what costs I can expect. Can I make a profit and if so, HOW? If you were me, and I need to hire a restoration company, what level of restoration would you do and to command what sales price? What color paint? Should it have any detail work like the MustangFlame? I am at a loss. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you, Jeanne
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
31,135
12,491
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
None. Absolutely none. If you don't know anything about cars then you're spinning your wheels and are about to get taken for a ride.

(Two puns in one sentence. Might be a Stangnet record.)

Find a car appraiser in your area and have each car appraised for its present value. Sell those cars for that value. Trying to invest money into old cars to turn a profit takes resources and know-how. Finding somebody to do these things [for] you that is also trustworthy and has [your] best interest in mind is nothing but heartache in itself.

If you already knew somebody that possessed these skills and that you trusted, we would likely not be having this conversation right now.

Sell them as they are for what they're worth and let the new owner figure out how best to restore them.

There are few folks in this forum with the skills to do the kinds of things you're talking about but here's the wrinkle: Almost all of them have more money into their cars than they are worth (myself included).
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
19,674
6,578
193
polk county florida
I agree with noobz, well he is the janitor after all and disagreeing with him has bad consequences.
I will add, talk to the kids and see if there is a particular vehicle they like and possibly want to keep, sell everything else and take a vacation.
 
  • Agree
Reactions: 1 user
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
Mar 7, 2019
2,073
717
133
57
Sarasota Florida
Great advice from Noobz. Put on some pictures of the fox inside, and out. The 87 might not be worth as much as you think if it needs all that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
C
Considering rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 302
Replies
13
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
LizzieLou
Dad's 1989 Mustang GT
Replies
71
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LizzieLou
LizzieLou
J
1995 5.0 (originally v6) WIP... runs good but need input
Replies
18
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Chythar
Chythar
J
  • Locked
Expired Restored 1992 Mustang Gt Beautiful!
Replies
1
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Chris powers
C
Top Bottom