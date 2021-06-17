Have an 87' Fox Mustang 302 High Output needing restoration, overall good condition.

My husband died back in March and left me with several vehicles (2 Sunbeam Convertibles 65 & 66, one a Tiger and one an Alpine; 4 Jeep Willy's 49 & 50, 3 Jeepsters and 1 hard top; a host of old trucks; and the 87 Mustang. Before he died, my husband planned to restore the Sunbeams (His & Hers), restore 1 Jeep Willy, and restore the Mustang. The Mustang's body is in good condition, needs minor repairs near front bumper and new paint. Interior good condition but needs reupholstery, a headliner, and carpet. The engine was running recently, needs cleaning and some minor issues, hoses and a wire harness that I already am aware of. Set of mags on vehicle need cleaning and 4 tires, obviously. My goal is to, hopefully, sell at a profit. His 3 kids are depending on me to increase value of his estate that they will inherit when I pass. When completed, the Mustang can be sold locally or trailered to Oklahoma or Texas Auctions.



I just don't know what to do and to what extent do I do it, and what costs I can expect. Can I make a profit and if so, HOW? If you were me, and I need to hire a restoration company, what level of restoration would you do and to command what sales price? What color paint? Should it have any detail work like the MustangFlame? I am at a loss. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you, Jeanne