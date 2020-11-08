Have an extra 4.6....is it worth swapping in v6 for a little flip?

Hey All!

Not trying to stir up any negativity, but I currently own a 2000 Gt 5-speed with the ol 2v 4.6 in it that I scored for an awesome deal due to some mechanical issues the previous owner couldn't or was unwilling to fix. I was able to fix everything and have a fun car to drive for the last year or so. I have acquired a 32v 4.6 that I now plan to swap in my GT along with a few other things to have a little more fun.

My question is, If I were able to score a v6 around the same year for a good price, would it be worth slapping my 4.6 in it to sell for a little profit? Looking to just make a few extra bucks to put towards my build and use the 2v 4.6 I no longer need to my advantage. I am not trying to make a mock GT out of this swap, literally just want to buy a cheap v6 clean her up slap a v8 in it at bare minimum, and hopefully make a few hundred bucks and give someone a car that might be a nice work commute vehicle or something that's more fun than having a v6.

Let me know what you guys think and I can't wait to give you the whole story on my current build and share it's journey!
 

