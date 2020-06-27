Hi guys, I seriously need some help here.

Here’s a little backstory.. bought a roller, put an engine in it and it was running decent until I realized my regulator was bad. Swapped it and now I keep running rich in 7 cylinders but number 2 looks clean. I’ve swappped injectors, plugs, wires, cap and rotor, control module and have had no change.

what would cause only number two cylinder to be clean (smells like fuel)?

Ran like this with the A9L ecu and still with the megasquirt.