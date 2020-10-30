So I've seen a few posts about this but none quite like what's going on with mine. First off, I'm getting trans fluid leaking from the VSS. It's going in through the cable. Leaking around and actually down and inside the cable. Second. After checking trans fluid levels it had probably half a quart too much fluid. So I'll be changing it all to Royal purple synchromax on Sunday. Next, my first gear is getting harder to get into. Even sometimes grinding when putting it in. Another thing I've noticed is, if I push in the clutch, and try to go into third gear first, it's also hard to go into gear. Once I've gone into any gear at all, so long as I'm still holding the clutch down. Then it becomes smooth as silk for every gear. Only the first gear I go into which ever initial gear I start with when first pushing in the clutch is actually hard. Again, so long I stay on the clutch, every gear becomes like butter after that. Any ideas?