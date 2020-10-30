Drivetrain Having hard time shifting into first.

A

AbhorrentSpecies

Member
Jun 14, 2020
82
9
18
34
Las Vegas
So I've seen a few posts about this but none quite like what's going on with mine. First off, I'm getting trans fluid leaking from the VSS. It's going in through the cable. Leaking around and actually down and inside the cable. Second. After checking trans fluid levels it had probably half a quart too much fluid. So I'll be changing it all to Royal purple synchromax on Sunday. Next, my first gear is getting harder to get into. Even sometimes grinding when putting it in. Another thing I've noticed is, if I push in the clutch, and try to go into third gear first, it's also hard to go into gear. Once I've gone into any gear at all, so long as I'm still holding the clutch down. Then it becomes smooth as silk for every gear. Only the first gear I go into which ever initial gear I start with when first pushing in the clutch is actually hard. Again, so long I stay on the clutch, every gear becomes like butter after that. Any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Foxbodyguy49
Car is hard to shift when up to temp
Replies
26
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Foxbodyguy49
Foxbodyguy49
8
Drivetrain Aod from hell!
Replies
17
Views
642
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
87slow.0
8
L
Need Help with Clutch/Cable
Replies
25
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
5.0specialist
Drivetrain 91' Mustang AOD Issues
Replies
6
Views
934
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
John Dirks Jr
John Dirks Jr
W
Still won’t go into gear after replacing 2 parts
Replies
2
Views
588
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
Top Bottom