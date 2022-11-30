Fuel Having issues getting my fuel pump to work.

When turning the key to 'ON' the fuel pump should run for a couple of seconds, then shut off....correct?
That doesn't happen. The only way to make it work is to jump power to pin #87 (Bosch style relay) and it'll run constantly. Doesn't build up fuel pressure 'cause there's no fuel in the tank. Just trying to get everything working before I fire it up for the first time.

Some context:
'93 5.0/AOD and wiring harness swapped into my '54 Customline. New Walbro pump installed in the '54 tank. Running factory fuel injection with ECU and all the factory wiring. No inertia switch. I'm using the large factory wiring diagrams for reference.
Wiring is:
#787 PK/BK from pin 30 to starter solenoid on inner fender.
#238 GRN/YEL from pin 87 to ECU and also to fuel pump.
#361 RD from pin 85 to ECU.
#926 BLU/ORG from pin 86 to ECU and also to data link connector.

With key 'ON', there's no power to #787 which makes sense 'cause the start solenoid contacts haven't closed to transfer power from one side to the other. However, when the key is ON shouldn't the ECU provide power to the relay to cycle the fuel pump? I can hear the ECU relay click on.
I've been fooling with this for days and have kinda hit a wall!
 

