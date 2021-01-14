Having trouble locating top mount for 3 point seatbelts - 69 coupe

6

69Bruzer

Member
Dec 28, 2020
3
2
13
43
San Pedro, CA
Hi - so ordered 2 new retractable seatbelts - but cannot figure out how to attach the top? The headliner was redone and looks real nice - i managed to pull a section away without disturbing the headliner.. but how on earth does it attach?

searched the net for 2 hours but couldnt find anything that resembles what I have, plus alot of the installs i found they had the whole liner off - and I dont want to tear the whole thing off -

Here is a pic of what I was able to find -

seatbelt-mount.jpg



This is a pic o found online that closely resembles what I have - is the yellow arrow the supposed way of accessing behind the square hole? (that would mean tearing the headliner off)-


mustang-seatbelt-access.jpg
 

