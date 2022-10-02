Hawk pads won't fit into Cobra Caliper?

Bought an upgrade kit from CJ's to put Cobra front brakes on my GT. It came with Hawk pads, was on sale earlier this summer, but the rotors got backordered, so I am finally pulling it all out of the box and trying to assemble. I snapped the pads into the piston assembly, but the wear indicator tab seems to interfere with the caliper bracket no matter how I align the pads. Anyone ever see this issue?



See the pic of the pad sitting just in the bracket. Unless I'm just being dumb, I'm not sure what to do. Bend the tab? If it rotate it to the left, it hits the side. If I rotate it to the right, the back of the tab hits the cross piece on the bracket.



Thanks,

Jim