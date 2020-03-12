Guys,



I just got the word my school is closing for 3 weeks starting Monday due to the virus. I'm gonna have some free time on my hands, and I'm gonna get my head swap done over this unexpected break. I have a carbed Ford GT40 crate motor that I'm upgrading to a roller cam and TFS TW170 heads (I know they're smallish head for the motor but I got an exceptional deal on them, and I'm on a budget, and they flow better then iron GT40's). Can I get recommendations and suggestions for parts I'm gonna need to buy for the swap (like head gaskets, pushrods brands etc) so I can get my ducks in a row. Any suggestions on parts/brands/part numbers would be appreciated.



Thanks,

Tim