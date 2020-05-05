I'm about to degree my cam and then check piston to valve clearance. I have a few questions to be sure I do things right. If someone can help me out, I'd greatly appreciate it.
Do people actually use a head gasket during P/V clearance check or just add compressed thickness to the thickness of the modeling clay?
If I do actually use a gasket for the test, I assume I'm to torque head bolts to spec in order to get the proper compressed thickness?
If this is the case ^, is that head gasket now trash? And what about the head bolts, I'm using ARP studs for the final build, but still have the stock bolts that I removed during the teardown. I think the studs can be used more than once right?
And now gaskets, I see a FRPP Competition head gasket >
Item #M6051A302
Item #M6051C51
Thanks very much for any guidance. I just want to make sure I"m doing everything right. I'll probably pose this same question in my build thread but thought maybe the tech section would be a better place.
And now gaskets, I see a FRPP Competition head gasket >
Item #M6051A302
- Fits 1979-95 5.0L/5.8L Production Blocks With Production Type Cast Iron & Aluminum Heads
- Bore Diameter 4.00"
- Gasket Diameter 4.100"
- Compressed Thickness 0.042"
- Compressed Volume 9.1cc
Item #M6051C51
- Ford Performance Racing
- Composite Gasket
- For Production Blocks With Performance Applications
- Fits 1979-1995 5.0L/5.8L Production Blocks
- Bore(in): 4.100"
- Compressed Thickness: 0.047"
- Compressed Volume(cc): 10.169cc
