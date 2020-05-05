Engine Head Gasket Choices Help

I'm about to degree my cam and then check piston to valve clearance. I have a few questions to be sure I do things right. If someone can help me out, I'd greatly appreciate it.

Do people actually use a head gasket during P/V clearance check or just add compressed thickness to the thickness of the modeling clay?

If I do actually use a gasket for the test, I assume I'm to torque head bolts to spec in order to get the proper compressed thickness?

If this is the case ^, is that head gasket now trash? And what about the head bolts, I'm using ARP studs for the final build, but still have the stock bolts that I removed during the teardown. I think the studs can be used more than once right?

And now gaskets, I see a FRPP Competition head gasket >

Item #M6051A302
  • Fits 1979-95 5.0L/5.8L Production Blocks With Production Type Cast Iron & Aluminum Heads
  • Bore Diameter 4.00"
  • Gasket Diameter 4.100"
  • Compressed Thickness 0.042"
  • Compressed Volume 9.1cc
and this one was the one I had originally planned >

Item #M6051C51
  • Ford Performance Racing
  • Composite Gasket
  • For Production Blocks With Performance Applications
  • Fits 1979-1995 5.0L/5.8L Production Blocks
  • Bore(in): 4.100"
  • Compressed Thickness: 0.047"
  • Compressed Volume(cc): 10.169cc
I'm not sure which one to get. I realize the differences will alter my original compression calculations but is it enough to affect the finished product? I need to remeasure to verify but I believe my pistons are 0.011" below the deck at TDC. I'm using the 331 Scat stroker kit with Icon pistons.

Thanks very much for any guidance. I just want to make sure I"m doing everything right. I'll probably pose this same question in my build thread but thought maybe the tech section would be a better place.
 

