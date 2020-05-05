Fits 1979-95 5.0L/5.8L Production Blocks With Production Type Cast Iron & Aluminum Heads

Bore Diameter 4.00"

Gasket Diameter 4.100"

Compressed Thickness 0.042"

Compressed Volume 9.1cc

Ford Performance Racing

Composite Gasket

For Production Blocks With Performance Applications

Fits 1979-1995 5.0L/5.8L Production Blocks

Bore(in): 4.100"

Compressed Thickness: 0.047"

Compressed Volume(cc): 10.169cc

I'm about to degree my cam and then check piston to valve clearance. I have a few questions to be sure I do things right. If someone can help me out, I'd greatly appreciate it.Do people actually use a head gasket during P/V clearance check or just add compressed thickness to the thickness of the modeling clay?If I do actually use a gasket for the test, I assume I'm to torque head bolts to spec in order to get the proper compressed thickness?If this is the case ^, is that head gasket now trash? And what about the head bolts, I'm using ARP studs for the final build, but still have the stock bolts that I removed during the teardown. I think the studs can be used more than once right?And now gaskets, I see a FRPP Competition head gasket >Item #M6051A302and this one was the one I had originally planned >Item #M6051C51I'm not sure which one to get. I realize the differences will alter my original compression calculations but is it enough to affect the finished product? I need to remeasure to verify but I believe my pistons are 0.011" below the deck at TDC. I'm using the 331 Scat stroker kit with Icon pistons.Thanks very much for any guidance. I just want to make sure I"m doing everything right. I'll probably pose this same question in my build thread but thought maybe the tech section would be a better place.