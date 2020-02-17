hey so I found some coolant in my oil. (hope for the best prepare for the worst)...

upon tear down, everything was in order except for the head gaskets. the block is O RINGED 306 sbf, trick flow twisted wedge heads, wolverine cam, vortech v1 (5-8) psi.

i found that the head gaskets he used were not made for O RINGED blocks, hence the coolant in the oil and in between the deck and heads. upon further investigation...

I called ALL the gasket companies and they all said the same thing. take out the oring and run a MLS from either COMETIC or FELPRO. spray them down with copper spray before and youll be good to go. i found some old posts from about 10 years ago on this topic and they all seem to agree with this plan of action.

is this still the way to go??? I dnt want to tear down the block again if I don't have to. ( atleast not for the same issue). this will not be a track car, and in fact will probably see very light street use in the spring and fall. (no AC no heat) so if i go the recomended way, my question is



1. what bore size gasket should i get? (shes a 306)

2. what thickness should i get?

3. fel pro or cometic (even though both say not to use with oring reciever grooves around the bore)



ANY info on this topic would be greatly appreciated as i would like to start building her back up asap. thanks guys.