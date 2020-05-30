Head gasket size after boring block?

Hello all, this'll be my first post!
I've gotten my block bored over .020, now being a little bit oversized will I still be able to run STD size head gaskets? I don't see any head gaskets being 3.572in in bore? I see 3.552, 3.600, 3.620 and so on, any help appreciated thankyou!
