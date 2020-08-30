Engine Head Gasket Surface Prep

B

bleedinggreen

Member
Aug 13, 2018
10
1
13
38
Humble, TX
I have another newb question regarding the engine. I got the block back from the machine shop and back on the stand today. I had my son go over all the gasket surfaces to make sure they were clean. There wasn't any old gasket material left, and running my fingers across they felt smooth. I just wanted to check with the more experienced folks on here to see if these were good enough.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Cleaning Head gasket surfaces Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
R Question about cleaning gasket surfaces on heads and block Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
TheBocSez Preping block surface for new head gaskets? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
dderek Best way to clean surface, remove old gasket.. before reinstalling heads, etc. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
N Head gasket size after boring block? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
D Engine 8548 PT2 Head Gasket orientation (reversible?) - SOLVED Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
H Engine 87 5.0 head gasket Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
darkfader Engine Head Gasket Choices Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
T Blown Head Gasket(I hope) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
L 2000 GT Head Gasket - Leaking Coolant; mileage = 71,000ish 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
U Engine Replacing the gasket on a gt40 head need some advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 36
L Engine HEAD GASKET HELP !! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
C Bringing an old 289 back to life 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
C 2001 v6 head gasket 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Foxbody1988 Engine Head gasket or what? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
0 02 mustang GT leaking coolant after head gasket job... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B Head gasket repair 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
K Fox Finding the best head gasket for semi-built 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
B Engine Bobby wants to fix his turbo car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 33
B Head Gasket Compressed Thickness Question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
M Please help 00 gt 4.6 head gasket SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
C Engine 88 GT head gasket question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
T Engine 1990 5.0- Overheating and Smoke after Head Swap (Need advice ASAP) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
C 1998 Ford Mustang Gt, Oil(mixed with coolant) flowing out of the coolant resivior. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
F Proud 2kGT Owner Looking for Info The Welcome Wagon 1
lxhatch91 best heads gasket 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
W Head gasket help asap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
A 1999 3.8L Head Gasket symptoms but Gasket looks fine SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
Blucifer99 Engine 92 lx. Gt40 lower to e7 heads. What gaskets? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Blucifer99 Fox Cobra Gt40 lower to e7 heads proper gasket to use????? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
F Skip at low (<2000 RPM), new exhaust smell 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Sparky714 Engine Blown intake gasket or head gasket? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
Dan02gt Installing AFR 165s. Recommend me head gaskets, intake gaskets, and roller rockers. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
W Blown head gasket(what all these newbs tell you) or bad intake manifold gasket? let me tell you... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
E Blew Head Gasket 2.3 Ecoboost 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 30
jruppert Just Picked Up V6 With Known Bad Head Gasket. Shakes Terribly SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
B Engine Head Gasket Leak ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
A Head Gasket Dilemma Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
W Heads, Gasket, Block, What Did I Blow Up? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
a50ina50 SOLD Frpp Gt40x 58cc Heads, Bolts And Gaskets Engine and Power Adder 0
B Blown Head Gasket = Cracked Or Warped Head?!? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
B Head Gasket 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
Y Coolant Came Out Of Overflow Cap; Car Wont Start 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
Christian Cornwell Head Gasket Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
B 2.3 Head Gasket 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 0
8 Replaced Head Gasket Now Lopes At Idle 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
John Dirks Jr Rebuild / Head Gasket Follow Up 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
The Green GT Do I Have The Wrong Head Gaskets? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
H Engine Head Gaskets Again 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 17
bckwdsprincess Head Gasket Leak SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom