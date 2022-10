head gaskets set for 2.3 turbo motor

I'm buying head gaskets for the motor I'm rebuilding, AutoZone has a Felpro kit with 33pcs and rock auto has an engine tech branded kit including 31pcs the only differences iv noticed in the kits are: head gasket on the engine tech kit had blue rings around the coolant passageways, and the Felpro one dose not, the Felpro one has 2 small dowels that come with the kit, the engine tech one dose not. finally the Felpro one comes with a quark valve cover gasket and the engine tech one looks like it comes with the blue rubber Felpro gasket.link for Felpro gasket set link for engine tech gasket set Also I dont know what the small washer looking gaskets are for, i think there in both listings but i would like to know because i dont remember pulling them off my engine while dismantling it.parts in question are circled below (may have to open link above because of mycircling job)