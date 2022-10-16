head gaskets set for 2.3 turbo motor

Piranahbite

Piranahbite

Member
Jan 21, 2022
77
14
18
17
American canyon
I'm buying head gaskets for the motor I'm rebuilding, AutoZone has a Felpro kit with 33pcs and rock auto has an engine tech branded kit including 31pcs the only differences iv noticed in the kits are: head gasket on the engine tech kit had blue rings around the coolant passageways, and the Felpro one dose not, the Felpro one has 2 small dowels that come with the kit, the engine tech one dose not. finally the Felpro one comes with a quark valve cover gasket and the engine tech one looks like it comes with the blue rubber Felpro gasket.

link for Felpro gasket set
link for engine tech gasket set

Also I dont know what the small washer looking gaskets are for, i think there in both listings but i would like to know because i dont remember pulling them off my engine while dismantling it.

parts in question are circled below (may have to open link above because of my :poo: circling job)
Screenshot (4).png
Screenshot (3).png
 
