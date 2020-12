I just recently fixed / replaced the ignition module in my 95 gt. Once I got her started I quickly noticedand my head unit along with most of my gadgues don't work. checked fuses at least 3 times and nothing. no fuel, rpm, temp, oil pressure or speedometer. Pretty frustrating. I hate Messing with electricalbecause I don't know wtf I'm doing. There has to be some connection between the head unit the dash right? Anyone know about this