Headbolt question

jackkrause
New Member
- Apr 28, 2021
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 38
Hello,
Today I was doing something on my 302 longblock, and I mistook the #8 head bolt as a plug for the spark plug hole, and I loosened it a little. Yes, I know this is a very dumb mistake, but I am new. Does this now require total removal of all the head bolts and replacement of the bolts and headgaskets, or can I just retorque the one bolt I had loosened?
Again, yes, I know this was a stupid mistake.
