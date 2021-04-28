Headbolt question

J

jackkrause

New Member
Apr 28, 2021
1
0
1
38
USA
Hello,
Today I was doing something on my 302 longblock, and I mistook the #8 head bolt as a plug for the spark plug hole, and I loosened it a little. Yes, I know this is a very dumb mistake, but I am new. Does this now require total removal of all the head bolts and replacement of the bolts and headgaskets, or can I just retorque the one bolt I had loosened?

Again, yes, I know this was a stupid mistake.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sav22rem22
Progress Thread Explorer intake install
Replies
23
Views
889
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
B
Cobra brake booster question
Replies
21
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ThinBlue502
ThinBlue502
SwiftBandit
Fox Header bolts not lining up after changing gaskets
Replies
5
Views
406
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Driver460sz
Fox Setting timing for new motor
Replies
58
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
A
Engine Turbo 5.0 Mustang bad misfire at WOT
Replies
48
Views
882
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AwxyMoron
A
Top Bottom