Hey, I just picked an 89' 5.0 LX, my first ever project car, and I'm making my way through it. Just got a whole new catback put in yesterday and tried changing out the old head gaskets today. The engine's got a BBK SSI intake and BBK shorty unequal headers (pretty old and rusty) on it. I thought it'd be a simple swap but when I tried to bold the headers back on after replacing the gaskets, none of the bolt holes lined up on the header flange. I wasn't sure if I did something wrong or if these headers have just been so beaten and heated that they've warped and won't line up anymore. I don't have any tools that could make the holes on the flange bigger so I just wanted to know if I gotta bite the bullet and buy new headers or if there's anything else I could try. I've searched around the question quite a bit but haven't found too much that's useful. I'll get some pics posted later today. Thanks again, any help would be much appreciated.